Persian cat dumped in wheelie bin near north-east church is hunting for her forever home

An animal welfare charity has put a call out for a loving home after a Persian cat was found abandoned in a wheelie bin.

Lucy, a Persian cat, was found dumped in a wheelie bin outside of Belhelvie Church.

She was found in a box inside the bin at the cemetery back in early September.

Since then, the Scottish SPCA has been caring for Lucy at their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

She arrived in poor health and with extremely matted fur.

Lucy is thought to be around 16 years old and is now seeking her perfect retirement home.

Because of her matting, the team had to shave her and she also needed most of her teeth removing due to the severity of her dental disease.

However, after months of care and rehabilitation, Lucy is on her way to recovery.

The Scottish SPCA has announced Lucy is now ready to find a home to live out her golden years.

Louise Griese, centre manager, said: “We would love to find Lucy the forever home she deserves.

“Understandably, because she was found abandoned, and in such a bad way when she came to us, she was unsure about human interaction.

“Since realising we are here to help her she is a much more confident cat and has settled completely.

“She came into our care malnourished, and after having to shave her she was even tinier.

“She wore a cosy jumper to keep her warm enough, and we fattened her up with tasty morsels.

“Her lovely fur is beginning to grow back and is soft and fluffy.

“We are looking for an experienced owner for Lucy who is aware of the time and care needed to maintain her coat so it can grow to its former glory.

“She will need regular grooming to keep her looking her best.

“We feel Lucy would be happiest in a quiet adult-only household where she is the only pet so she can have all the fuss and attention to herself. She would also be best as an indoor cat.”

Those interested in becoming Lucy’s new owner should apply via the Scottish SPCA website.