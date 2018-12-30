Can you help find one of these 10 adorable pets a home for the new year?

Adorable animals in Aberdeen are waiting for their new homes.

Dogs and cats at Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton are dressed up in their finest festive attire in the hopes of winning the hearts of north-east residents looking for a pet for the new year.

More than 1,000 animals pass through the centre each year looking for a new home.

Rehoming of animals has currently stopped, but Mrs Murray’s will open its doors again on January 3.

Gucci

Gorgeous Staffy Gucci is looking for a nice quiet home she can spend her retirement in and play with her toys. She is 10 years old and would prefer to be the only pet in the house. She isn’t suitable to be homed with children under around 10 years old and will need a new owner to be patient with her.

Tyson

Six-year-old Tyson is a wonderful Staffy who has lots of love to give. He’d love a new home where his owner has previous experience of the breed. He has been around children and babies before, but isn’t suitable to be homed with other pets. A garden would be ideal, where he can run around and play.

Tara

Lurcher and Irish Wolfhound cross Tara is a talented four-year-old who would love to have a new home with lots of garden space. She can jump quite high and open doors, so needs to be homed somewhere secure. Tara is used to children over 12, but would not be suitable to be homed with other dogs or cats.

Bond

Proud Bond is a two-year-old American bulldog cross who loves a belly rub. He will need an experienced owner and can be shy until he gets to know you, but he has a lot of love to give. He is not suitable to be homed around other dogs, cats or children and will need someone who can continue his training.

Freya and Zeus

Cute German Shepherd duo Freya, six, and Zeus, five, are looking for a new home where they can stay together. They have lived with other dogs and children before, but are not suitable to live around cats. They would love a home with a big garden and the opportunity for long country walks.

Hamish

Sprightly 13-year-old border terrier Hamish is looking for a relaxed retirement home where he can be spoiled by his new owners. Hamish would make a great companion for an older person or someone on their own. He has arthritis and is on medication, but he doesn’t let that stop him.

Rocky

Rocky is a gentle boy with a lot of love and affection to give. At 10 years old, he can suffer from feline acne on his chin and will need to be kept on a hypoallergenic diet to keep on top of this. He is an indoor cat and although there is no record of him with other cats, he seems fond of all of those in the cattery.

Jack

Active Jack is a friendly, energetic boy. He is three years old and is ideally suited to a home that can keep up with his high energy levels. He isn’t good with other dogs or cats and would not be suitable to be homed around young children as he can get mouthy.

Diesel

12-year-old Diesel is looking for a quiet home where he can go about minding his own business. He would make a great companion for someone else on their own and needs someone who will be firm with him as he can be temperamental and stubborn, but respect that he doesn’t like to be made a fuss of.

Glen

Cute Collie Glen is only 18 months old and is full of energy. He would love to be in a home where he can go on lots of countryside walks to burn off his energy and will need an owner who has the time to continue his training. He has been around other dogs and older children, but is not used to cats.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com

Adoptions are currently closed. They will reopen in the new year.