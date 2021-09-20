Can I recycle this…? New digital tool solves recycling confusion

Recycling household products can be a simple way to help the environment – but it’s not always straightforward.

Over a third of Scots aren’t sure about which items can and can’t be recycled, and with different rules for different parts of the country, it can be difficult to find the correct information online.

That’s why Zero Waste Scotland has today launched a digital recycling tool to help combat the confusion.

How does the recycling tool work?

The digital recycling tool allows Scots to search what items can be recycled, and in which bin, in any Scottish local authority.

Once you’ve selected your local authority, a list of different coloured bins pop up – select the one which you have questions about and the website will offer you a comprehensive list of exactly what can and can’t be recycled in it.

It covers everything from the green food waste bins in Aberdeen City to the blue recycling bins of Aberdeenshire and the orange boxes for glass in Moray.

Why is there such a focus on recycling?

When it’s done right, recycling is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

With the aim to recycle 70% of Scottish waste by 2025, Zero Waste Scotland is urging the public to play their part now.

“We know there’s confusion out there surrounding recycling different materials and products at home,” said Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland.

“The Recycling Sorter takes people back to basics and cuts through confusion.”

He says that as well as basic information about which items can and can’t be recycled, the new digital tool also has tips on how to prepare items for recycling – such as washing and squashing – and includes tips to make it easier at home.

“The national recycling rate is not going in the right direction fast enough and we need to act now to transform our national recycling performance,” Mr Gulland said.

“Research carried out by Zero Waste Scotland revealed that nearly half the population could definitely increase the amount of recycling they do.”

Today marks the start of Recycle Week (September 20 to 26). Visit Zero Waste Scotland’s Recycling Sorter for more information.

