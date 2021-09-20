Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Can I recycle this…? New digital tool solves recycling confusion

By Philippa Gerrard
20/09/2021, 12:00 am
Zero Waste Scotland's new online tool hopes to reduce confusion around recycling.
Recycling household products can be a simple way to help the environment – but it’s not always straightforward.

Over a third of Scots aren’t sure about which items can and can’t be recycled, and with different rules for different parts of the country, it can be difficult to find the correct information online.

That’s why Zero Waste Scotland has today launched a digital recycling tool to help combat the confusion.

How does the recycling tool work?

The digital recycling tool allows Scots to search what items can be recycled, and in which bin, in any Scottish local authority.

Once you’ve selected your local authority, a list of different coloured bins pop up – select the one which you have questions about and the website will offer you a comprehensive list of exactly what can and can’t be recycled in it.

It covers everything from the green food waste bins in Aberdeen City to the blue recycling bins of Aberdeenshire and the orange boxes for glass in Moray.

Why is there such a focus on recycling?

When it’s done right, recycling is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

With the aim to recycle 70% of Scottish waste by 2025, Zero Waste Scotland is urging the public to play their part now.

“We know there’s confusion out there surrounding recycling different materials and products at home,” said Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland.

“The Recycling Sorter takes people back to basics and cuts through confusion.”

We are well used to recycling bottles and cans, but other items can be more tricky.

He says that as well as basic information about which items can and can’t be recycled, the new digital tool also has tips on how to prepare items for recycling – such as washing and squashing – and includes tips to make it easier at home.

“The national recycling rate is not going in the right direction fast enough and we need to act now to transform our national recycling performance,” Mr Gulland said.

“Research carried out by Zero Waste Scotland revealed that nearly half the population could definitely increase the amount of recycling they do.”

Today marks the start of Recycle Week (September 20 to 26). Visit Zero Waste Scotland’s Recycling Sorter for more information.

