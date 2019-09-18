Campaigners to discuss A96 dualling concerns with transport minister

Campaigners are to meet the transport minister to discuss their concerns over plans for the A96 dualling.

Transport Scotland is currently reviewing options to build a new A96 east of Huntly.

Several possible routes are being considered for the area near Inverurie.

Campaign group A96 Action has made repeated calls for the Scottish Government body to upgrade the existing route instead of building a new road. The group has raised concerns over the environmental impact of building a new road.

Nine possible route options were originally discussed before being reduced to six.

It is claimed the proposed “violet route”, which would be built north of Inverurie, would lead to an increase in carbon emissions.

As previously reported in The Evening Express, Fyfe House, which provides residential accommodation near Inverurie for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, could be forced to close as it lies within the violet option.

Transport Minister Michael Matheson was to meet with A96 Action at the Scottish Parliament today. Lorna Anderson, chairwoman of the organisation, said they were delighted to be meeting him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “Mr Matheson had been in the north-east recently and we were disappointed that we weren’t able to get a meeting with him then. However we are delighted to be finally getting an opportunity for a meeting.

“We will be presenting Mr Matheson with some new research that we have conducted into the route.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are progressing our ambitious plans to dual the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen which, when completed, will help tackle congestion, make journey times more reliable and, crucially, improve safety.

“The design work for the east of Huntly to Aberdeen scheme is well under way.

“All feedback is vital, including that from the A96 Action Group, and will be taken into consideration as we look to identify a preferred option for the scheme.”