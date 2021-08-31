Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Campaigners say Denis Law legacy trail will transform city community

By Jamie Hall
31/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Denis Law enjoyed an outstanding football career.
A walking trail honouring football legend Denis Law will be a “game-changer” for the area he grew up in, according to community leaders.

Last year plans were announced for an extensive trail and artwork around Printfield, where Mr Law was born and brought up before enjoying a stellar career which saw him become one of Manchester United and Scotland’s greatest-ever players.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Printfield Community Forum want to cement his legacy and inspire local youngsters through the initiative, named the Printfield 10 project in honour of his shirt number.

Last week, Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee approved £20,000 of Common Good funding for the walking trail.

Campaigners say it could breathe new life into the area and attract visitors from around the world, as well as create jobs.

Denis Law a ‘genuine gentleman’

“Denis is such a genuine gentleman and I know when the forum were trying to do something like this, he was chuffed to bits,” said Margaret England, who was chair of the community forum when the project was brought forward.

Cllr Neil Copland and Margaret England outside Denis Law’s childhood home in Printfield.

“For me it’s about honouring him as a local person, and letting others know that just because you come from a certain area doesn’t mean you can’t do anything you want.

“Every time Denis used to come up to Aberdeen, he would hire a minibus and the first place he took his pals was Printfield. He would show them where he grew up, the bedroom he was born in and how proud he was of this area.

“I think through this trail we should be showing how proud we are of Denis, and I am so chuffed with the council’s decision to give us the money for the legacy trail.”

The project was also due to include murals on the sides of Clifton Court and on the wall outside St Joseph’s Church, but council officials revealed concerns the cost of those would be far higher than first thought.

An artist’s impression of what part of the trail could look like.

That aspect has been put on hold for the time being – but councillors agreed to help the campaigners look for alternative funding streams so the development can eventually come to fruition in full.

‘Game-changer for whole of Woodside’

“This is huge,” said Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Neil Copland, who has campaigned on the issue for several years.

“It is a potential game-changer for the whole of Woodside. It will attract people into the area and it is safe to say the people in Printfield are absolutely delighted.

The walking trail will include key features of Denis Law’s childhood.

“This has got the potential to be a world-class tourist attraction for Aberdeen. It will pull people into the area and raise it up.

“There is a huge amount of pride in the area.

“Denis Law is proud of his roots in Printfield, and the people of Printfield are proud of Denis. It’s a two-way street.

“They really like and appreciate Denis Law and the fact he has never forgotten where he came from. That has really resonated with people here.”

Mr Law, 81, won the European Cup with Manchester United, is the joint top scorer for the Scotland national team and is the only Scot to win football’s top individual prize – the Ballon d’Or.

He also turned out for Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Italian side Torino.

A statue of him stands at Aberdeen Sports Village, while he was awarded the freedom of the city in 2017 in recognition of his achievements. A second statue is to be erected in the city centre.

In August it was revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Trail ‘will inspire youth’

The Denis Law Legacy Trust says the art trail will help inspire local young people to follow in his footsteps.

“The Printfield 10 project is a really exciting one for the local community and we’re delighted that funding and approval took a significant step forward last week,” said Mark Williams, the organisation’s chief operating officer.

Evening Express photographer Charlie Flett’s iconic image of Denis Law playing football with local children on a visit to Printfield.

“The walking trail will celebrate the legendary achievements of Denis Law, Scotland’s only ever Ballon d’Or winner, while also providing young people in the area with the belief and aspiration that they can match his heights.

“Engaging and inspiring the local community, particular the next generation, is so important to us and we look forward to working with Aberdeen City Council and the local community in the coming months.”

A start date for work on the project has not been confirmed, but it is expected to begin in the next few months.