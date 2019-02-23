Plea for Aberdeenshire council to consider cutting out plastics

Councillors have been asked to commit their local authority to looking into plastic-free alternatives.

Surfers Against Sewage has requested Aberdeenshire Council discusses supporting plastic-free initiatives.

The charity, which started in 1990, has successfully campaigned for sewage reduction and cleaner waters at UK beaches.

It now works with coastal communities to fight plastic pollution through its Plastic-Free Communities (PFC) initiative.

A report to the local authority’s sustainability committee said: “Surfers Against Sewage are active in Aberdeenshire and are working with the community in Stonehaven to gain PFC certification for Stonehaven, with officers and members providing support.”

Hundreds of communities across the UK and dozens in Scotland are working towards PFC certification.

One of the objectives of achieving the status involves the local council passing a resolution supporting PFC status.

Councils are also required to “lead by example” by removing single-use plastic items from their premises.

The report says the work of the charity, particularly with local people is to be “commended”.

However, it adds: “The particular danger in this case would be to have a blanket condemnation of single-use plastics without due justification.”

Members of the sustainability committee will be asked to decide whether officers should investigate if they can reasonably commit to the plastic-free objectives when they meet on Wednesday.