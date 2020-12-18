Campaigners hail win after easyJet’s Aberdeen-Gatwick flights reinstated

Campaigners have toasted victory after a “vital” air route was reinstated following a two-year crusade.

EasyJet has announced it would once more operate a route between Aberdeen and London Gatwick, more than 24 months after the Evening Express revealed journeys would be axed.

The decision to stop the service was met with widespread criticism at the time, with thousands signing petitions and even attracting the attention of UK Government ministers.

Pressure from bosses at Aberdeen International Airport, politicians and campaigners, supported by this newspaper, had been met with little success.

But now bosses at the airline have confirmed the route will return in May, with daily flights operating all year round.

Val Fry, who set up a petition attracting more than 5,000 signatures along with fellow regular flyer Rachel May, said she was “absolutely delighted” at the decision.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said.

“We are just delighted because it is what we have been calling for for a long time.

“Our campaign had the most amazing amount of support from the airport itself and the wider public. It’s so lovely when local people get together and something like this happens.

“The fact we will have a direct, affordable link to London again is just fantastic.”

© Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

The flights will operate every day from May 2, leaving Aberdeen at 10.35am and journeys from Gatwick departing at 8.20am.

News of their reintroduction was welcomed by local business leaders – and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said it could hand a boost to the region’s economic recovery.

“The economy of this region has always been very internationally focused,” he said.

“The key sectors that we have, the export strengths that we possess, even down to our ambitions to be a £1 billion tourism economy in the next few years are all dependent on the fact that our geographic location isn’t a barrier.

© Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Transport and our connectivity across a whole range of interventions, from more frequent flights to London like the one offered by EasyJet and to other key hubs as well as some action at last towards delivering on sub-two hour rail connections to Aberdeen from Glasgow and Edinburgh, are going to be a key part of this region’s economic recovery.”

According to Chris Foy, the chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, the route will open up the north-east to potential visitors – and could even help the region attract major events.

“This is superb news for north-east tourism businesses,” he said.

“The Gatwick route will make it much easier to attract new visitors from the south-east of England, specifically those looking for a great escape to the region’s wide-open spaces and city attractions.

“It’s also a significant boost to the conference and events sector – improved connectivity only further strengthens the city’s appeal as a destination to bring the biggest and best events to the region.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said the north-east would be “more accessible” as a result of the move.

“I know how hard the management team at the airport have been working to restore a link between Aberdeen and Gatwick, so this is very welcome news indeed,” he said.

“Having daily morning flights to Gatwick at a stroke makes a swathe of London and the south coast of England much more accessible to north-east business and leisure travellers, and of course makes the north-east of Scotland more accessible in return.

“With the rising demand for travel anticipated in the new year as the Covid vaccine is administered more widely, a restored Gatwick service will provide some much needed extra capacity and choice for travellers between north-east Scotland and south-east England.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “The return of Aberdeen to Gatwick flights is great news and an early sign of recovery in a sector which is vital to the Aberdeen economy.

“Many people will want to take advantage of this route for family visits, for business trips and for travel to onward destinations around the world.

© Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

“By the time these flights restart in May we will hopefully be within sight of the end of the pandemic, which has so disrupted people’s lives and put so many jobs in the north-east at risk, not least the jobs of people working at Aberdeen Airport.

“Let’s hope it’s the first of many positive developments in the months ahead.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr, who wrote to easyJet last February urging the airline to reinstate the route, said: “This is a huge boost for Aberdeen International Airport during a turbulent year for the aviation sector.

“Having previously written to EasyJet urging them to reconsider the move, I’m absolutely delighted daily flights will resume next summer.

“This announcement is a massive step forward in helping businesses such as those in the oil industry strengthen important links with London and the south.

“I’m confident this service will prove to be a vital connection for the north-east and hopefully we can start to see air travel lift off again as these flights come into service.

“This will also provide a new age for regional air travel as plans for a third runway at Heathrow move forward.”

EasyJet said the decision to reinstate the flights was taken amid “growing customer confidence”.

Ali Gayward, the airline’s UK country manager said: “In anticipation that demand for travel will return – and having recently seen signs of growing confidence by our customers in making plans for travel next spring and summer – we to continue to strengthen our network in Scotland, providing more direct domestic and international connections across the UK and Europe.

“Returning customer momentum is supported by the welcome news of the vaccination roll-out, which will enable normal life to resume; including travelling again for work, study, to visit friends and family, or for a much-needed holiday.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and remain committed to providing great value services to our customers by offering low fares, and more choice when they travel.”

Derek Provan, chief executive of Aberdeen International’s parent company AGS Airports, added: “We are in constant discussions with our airline partners to ensure we can support them with their plans throughout this pandemic.

“It is therefore great to see EasyJet reinstate the popular Gatwick route at Aberdeen International Airport.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airports and Gatwick will help strengthen Aberdeen’s connectivity with London.”