Campaigners delighted after new crossing set up in north-east town

Campaigners calling for a crossing at a north-east road have hailed the new safety measure.

A nine-year-old boy was left with a fractured skull in 2017 and the incident sparked demands for a new set of pedestrian traffic lights at Peterhead’s Longside Road.

Now council bosses have installed the crossing near to the town’s Asda supermarket and those who pushed for the improvement have hailed the move.

The new set up features the traditional green, amber and red lights for traffic with a green man and a countdown for pedestrians looking to go from one side of Longside Road to the other.

Michelle Geddes, who lives in nearby Bergen View, has been demanding safety improvements on that stretch of the A950 Peterhead to Mintlaw road.

She has been working with Peterhead councillor Dianne Beagrie to push Aberdeenshire Council to set up a crossing.

Councillor Beagrie said she was “delighted” that the crossing was up and running ahead of schools returning in a matter of weeks.

She said: I am delighted that the crossing on Longside Road is now operational.

“Thank you to Michelle Geddes and Linda Buchan who highlighted the issues on this road to me. Adults and children have for a long time had to struggle to get across this very busy road.

“Thank you to the roads team at Aberdeenshire Council for listening and acting on my concerns.

“It has taken a few years to make it happen but we finally got there.

“This is first count down crossing in Aberdeenshire. I would still ask that drivers slow down on this stretch of road at all times. The safety of our community is very important.”

Michelle’s mother Linda Buchan has also been pushing for the crossing to be set up on Longside Road for the last decade.

She said the duo welcome the addition to the route and hope it encourages other road safety campaigners.

Linda said: “Michelle and I are just delighted with the new crossing, the first of its kind in north-east Scotland, the other being in London. It will enable everyone to cross the road safely now.

“Persistence does, as they say pay off in the end. It has taken us 10 years to get this up and going and we would like to encourage other people campaigning for other crossings to keep at it.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the crossing at Longside Road has been active since Friday, July 24.