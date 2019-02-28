Campaigners calling for return of Gatwick flights welcome new Aberdeen connection

Campaigners have welcomed the arrival of a new air link between Aberdeen and the south of England.

Loganair will operate a new three-times-a-day service between the north-east and London Southend from May 12.

The move means passengers will be able to travel from Aberdeen into the centre of London in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Val Fry, who started a petition after the city’s Gatwick service was withdrawn earlier this month, believes the new route will make the south-east more accessible.

She said: “It’s great news that a new route is coming because recently it has seemed like everything is being withdrawn.

“It’s fantastic to see a new destination and it’s great that someone is doing something to open Aberdeen up again.

“Southend makes that side of London and the south-east accessible, and the fact it’s three times a day is great too.

“I think it’s fantastic news. The more routes coming into Aberdeen the better.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The journey to Essex will take just over 90 minutes, with a further 53-minute train journey into London Liverpool Street.

Loganair’s managing director Jonathan Hinckles said: “We’re acutely aware of the limited options for London air travel from Aberdeen following the closure of the Gatwick route and have responded to the Aberdeen business community’s calls for improved air links by stepping into the gap left behind.”

Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay added: “Regional connectivity to London is essential to Aberdeen for both business and leisure and London Southend offers a new alternative for our passengers.

“The beauty of the new London Southend service lies in the ease of access to central London.

“With train services to Liverpool Street taking less than an hour, passengers can reach the heart of London in quick time and get their trip off to the best possible start.”