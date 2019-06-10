Campaigners call for Virgin to reinstate EasyJet’s axed Aberdeen to Gatwick route

Campaigners are calling on an airline to get them to south London – and also help people get to the Caribbean.

EasyJet axed its route between Aberdeen International Airport and Gatwick in February, making it harder for passengers to reach south London and the south of England.

A petition calling for the reinstatement of the route has now passed the 2,000 mark – and the issue has been raised in the UK Parliament.

Now those behind the petition have suggested a solution which could help people visit the city – and also get some year-round sun.

Virgin was among a consortium of firms that bought Flybe in February – and there are now calls for them to run flights between Aberdeen and Gatwick – so passengers can connect to destinations such as Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia and Florida, where Virgin already fly.

Val Fry, of Fetterangus, is running the petition with fellow campaigner Rachel May, of Newtonhill.

Mrs Fry said: “My mother lives in Worthing on the south coast, near Brighton, and it’s a 30-minute train ride from Gatwick.

“Now this route has gone it’s made the alternatives really difficult to visit her as Heathrow and City Airport are much further away.

“Virgin absolutely could be the answer.

“I’d be delighted just to be able to get back to Brighton easily but there would also be an advantage of linking in with connections.

“It seems to make no sense at all for the airlines that operate longer-haul destination hubs out of Gatwick to ignore Aberdeen as a valid route.”

A spokeswoman for Virgin said: “Connect Airways will assume full management control of Flybe once European Union merger clearance is secured, so it’s currently too early to speculate over the route network.”

Last November the Evening Express revealed news of easyJet’s decision to stop the route. It claimed there was a lack of demand.

Ms May said: “It was a popular route. Another airline could easily come in and provide a connection to Gatwick.

“Lots of customers would travel.”

Visit tinyurl.com/easyjetpetition to see the petition.