Campaigners ‘appalled’ dualling of A96 could see loss of Brownies and Guides centre

Campaigners have said they are “appalled” that a safe haven for north-east youngsters could be at risk due to the dualling of a major road.

As previously reported in the Evening Express, Fyfe House, near Inverurie could be forced to close for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides if one of the routes proposed for the new A96 goes ahead.

It is claimed the proposed “violet route”, which would be built close to Fyfe House, would put future events at the property at risk.

The home, which opened in 1964, has accommodation, commercial cooking facilities and outdoor space.

Campaign group A96 Action has said Fyfe House is “irreplaceable” for the community.

Earlier this year, Transport Scotland revealed several options for the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Huntly, including plans for rerouting in the area around Inverurie.

Two public consultation events have already been held, with around 1,300 people taking part in the second event in May.

Mel Roberts from the campaign group said: “A96 Action is appalled to learn that one of the route options for the proposed new A96 dual carriageway could threaten a long-established holiday and activity centre for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

“The proposed violet route puts this irreplaceable asset and all it offers at serious risk.

“A dual carriageway running so close to what is and must remain a safe space for children as young as five years of age is completely unacceptable.

“It would put the future of Fyfe House in jeopardy, seriously undermining Girlguiding in Aberdeenshire and the north-east, and represent a huge loss to Girlguiding nationally.”

Nine possible route options were originally discussed before being reduced to six earlier this year.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Having let local residents see and comment on the initial options last October, we held further engagement events in May for the remaining options being taken forward for further assessment.

“Over 1,300 people took the opportunity to come along, with nearly 700 written responses received.

“All feedback is vital and will be taken into consideration as we look to identify a preferred option.”