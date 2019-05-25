Campaigner sister talks to businesses

A woman who lost her brother to a workplace incident will give a talk to business leaders in Aberdeen.

Electrician Michael Adamson was 26 years old when he was electrocuted after cutting through cable, which had been marked as safe, in Dundee.

Now his sister Louise Taggart, who has dedicated her life to educating businesses on good practice, will lead a masterclass at the Chester Hotel on June 28 about how to protect employees.

She will hold the session with employment law firm Law At Work.

She said: “I became a campaigner because I was looking for better justice and for lessons to be learned.

“In Michael’s case, there were generic risk assessments in the site plan with no site-specific tailoring.

“Health and safety is still seen as a burden on business – red tape – when nothing could be further from the truth.

“It is a protective safety net for workers and businesses alike.”

Law At Work’s Sarah Liversidge said: “Workplace injuries continue at an unacceptable level, and in recent years there have been a number of high- profile cases specifically involving contractors.

“While businesses have clear responsibility for the safety of their own staff, it is not always considered for third-party contractors.”