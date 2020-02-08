North-east campaign to reduce risk of stillbirths

A new campaign has been launched in a bid to reduce the risk of stillbirths in the north-east.

The initiative, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, will be rolled out nationwide to provide expectant mums with advice on how to reduce the risk of their baby dying.

It tells mums to “go to sleep on your side, don’t smoke and monitor your baby’s movements”.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Losing a baby is a tragedy. We need to break the silence around stillbirth and challenge the belief that it is ‘just’ something that can happen.

“In Scotland, four babies a week are stillborn.

“In 2018, Scotland had the lowest stillbirth rates on record, which was 3.7 stillbirths per 1000 live births.

“Although the rate of stillbirth in Scotland has reduced significantly in recent years there is still more that we can do.

“While we sometimes don’t know the cause of stillbirth, this campaign aims to reduce Scotland’s stillbirth rate even further by providing expectant mums with an understanding of how they can help reduce the risk of it happening.”

The campaign has been developed by the Scottish Government-led Stillbirth Group, in partnership with NHS Scotland, MCQIC and stillbirth charities Sands UK, Held in Our Hearts and SiMBA.

For more information, go to parentclub.scot