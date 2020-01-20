Campaign launched to save Aberdeen pub from closure

A campaign has been launched to save a popular pub at risk of closure.

Consultations are under way which could see The Golden Tee Bar on North Balnagask Road turned into a restaurant or even flats.

Now regulars of the community-based pub are urging people to donate whatever they can to keep the venue as it stands.

A spokesman for the pub, from Torry, said it has played host to a variety of events over the years, with staff helping to raise funds for good causes.

He added: “We recently looked back at memory books from the pub and we discovered that in 2004 the staff and customers of the pub raised over £16,000 to help buy medical equipment for Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (Rach).

“In the part of Torry that the pub is situated in, there is nothing else like it and it would be a shame to see it become flats or restaurants, which is what it’s looking like at the moment.

“It would be great to see the pub extended and be given a beer garden to make it more family friendly.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Golden Tee Pub opened its doors in March 1975.

A GoFundMe fundraising page called “Save the Golden Tee” was set up last week in the hope of raising enough money to take over the pub.

The page states: “As regular customers who play for the pub’s darts, pool and football teams, we wanted to see if the staff and customers, along with local residents, could all pull together to try to raise funds to show everyone that we want to keep the bar open as The Golden Tee.

“The staff, décor, and customers have all changed over the years, but the one thing that has stayed the same are the great memories of times gone by and the good times that are still to be had.”

Everyone who donates to the fundraiser will be reimbursed if the campaign is unsuccessful in raising its £10,000 target.

To find out more, or to donate, visit the Go Fund Me page, here.