Campaign group’s legal challenge against Kingsford stadium ‘a distraction’

A legal hearing into the new Dons stadium was today branded an “unwelcome distraction” by club bosses.

No Kingsford Stadium (NKS) is challenging the process by which Aberdeen City Council granted the Dons permission to build the 20,000-capacity stadium and training complex next to the A944 at Kingsford.

A three-day substantive hearing was due to start today at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Raymond Edgar, project director for Kingsford, said: “Our proposal represents a £50 million private investment in the region, which will benefit the club, the local community and the region overall.

“Work is well under way on phase one and will only stop if the courts find against the council following the hearing.

“The hearing will only look at the process by which the planning application was granted and we are confident that due process was followed.

“The hearing is an unwelcome distraction which is costing the club and the council, and therefore the taxpayer, but we are hopeful of securing the right outcome.”

A spokeswoman for NKS said: “Today’s hearing will bring independent and impartial scrutiny to Aberdeen City Council’s decision to grant planning permission for Aberdeen Football Club’s new stadium and associated facilities at West Kingsford.

“In reaching this important stage in proceedings, we have demonstrated that communities can challenge decisions which they believe are flawed.”

A Lord Ordinary will consider arguments from legal representatives – including those appointed by AFC – and will announce their decision around three months later.