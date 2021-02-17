Campaign group thanks north-east council for support

A campaign group has thanked a north-east council for backing its bill.

Power for People is the group behind the Local Electricity Bill, which if made law, would create a new Right to Local Supply of energy, empowering communities to sell locally generated electricity direct to local households and businesses.

Councillor Anouk Kloppert made a motion to last week’s full Aberdeenshire Council meeting looking to support the Local Electricity Bill. It was backed, and the local authority agreed to the motion.

Now, the council has been thanked for the support, with 66 local authorities now behind the group.

Power for People’s director Steve Shaw said, “We thank Aberdeenshire Council for supporting the Local Electricity Bill.

“Thank you also to SNP Councillor Anouk Kloppert who proposed the motion to the Council. If made law, the Bill would unleash the huge potential for new community-owned clean energy infrastructure and for this to boost local economies, jobs, services, and facilities in communities across the country.”

So far, the Local Electricity Bill also has support from a cross-party group of 238 MPs.

Currently, customers can only purchase electricity from nationally licensed utilities, however, the group says the money people use to pay their energy bills could be used to rebuild local economies and clean energy infrastructure.

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who proposed the motion, said: “Obviously I’m very pleased my motion gained cross-party support and I should like to thank Councillor Isobel Davidson of the Liberal Democrats for seconding the Motion.

“The Local Electricity Bill has the potential not only to assist local generators in selling energy to their own communities but, if made law, would make the setup and running costs of selling renewable electricity to local customers proportionate by establishing a Right to Local Supply.

“Renewable energy plays a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the measures proposed in the Local Electricity Bill mean that local renewable generators can contract directly with communities rather than large utility companies – real localism in action.

“I feel that there are several existing projects in Aberdeenshire that would potentially benefit the local community if this Bill gets accepted in the next session of Parliament.

“I hope that Aberdeenshire council’s support of the Bill will have a positive influence on the overall outcome. Once this Bill would become law I hope this will again contribute and benefit issues around Climate Change, a better local economy and the overall stability and sustainability of the National Grid.”