Campaign group teams up with Aberdeen students to create model of rundown landmark

A campaign group to save a beleaguered Aberdeen landmark has teamed up with university students.

Save Westburn House has been on a crusade to save the ailing building, which is situated in the park of the same name, and has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The group is hoping to refurbish the space, creating a community hub and cafe.

As part of its drive, campaign bosses have engaged with a number of different groups, including surveying students at Robert Gordon University.

The third-year academics have embarked on a project aimed at showing ways to stem the decline of the building.

The students will create a 3D printed model of the house, which the campaign hopes to use in its fundraising efforts.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Craig Wilson, lecturer at RGU’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment, said: “Buildings such as Westburn House have a place in people’s hearts and memories.

“For many, there is a very strong connection which they would not like to see lost through decay and ruin.

“A group of our third-year surveying students have undertaken a project which will specifically look at how to arrest the decay of Westburn House, and as part of this, develop a 3D model of the building which will hopefully help in any restoration plans.

“Live projects like this are invaluable to our students and they also provide a real impact to the communities in which we work.”

A spokesman for Save Westburn House said: “We met some year three building surveying students from RGU.

“They are providing material including history and development, materials and structure, condition, remedial works, site management, feasibility, restoration, upgrading and compliance, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the building.

“We are also excited to see a 3D printed model of Westburn House – a fantastic tool to use in the up-and-coming funding campaign.”