Call for people to take on north-east cycling challenge for charity

An Aberdeen man is encouraging keen and amateur cyclists to take part in a popular event to raise money for children’s charity Charlie House.

Cammy Walker has taken part in Ride the North for the past two years, and is set to tackle the event for the third time this August.

The amateur cyclist from Bieldside is driven to raise cash for charity after the death of his son, Harrison.

He said: “Ride the North reinstated my drive to start fundraising after a bit of a lack of inspiration.

“After my son passed away a few months before his third birthday I really wanted to be able to give back to the charities that made our short time with Harrison so memorable.”

Ride the North is a two-day cycling event around the north-east, where cyclists cover a tough, hilly route of approximately 170 miles.

Charlie House, which is a partner charity for Ride the North, supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Cammy said: “Charlie House became high on the radar for my wife and I.

“Although it was very much in its infancy when Harrison was in hospital in Aberdeen, we were very much on board with what Charlie House was trying to achieve and definitely shared a vision of having a facility like it in the north-east.

“I had owned a pretty decent road bike for a good few years before Harrison was even born, but it had very limited use…unfortunately it stayed that way until day one of Ride the North 2018.

“I entered 2019 again, despite every muscle in my body telling me it was a bad idea, but this time with a gang of chums who certainly didn’t thank me while halfway up the Suie on the Sunday. But making it through the finish line made every bit of pain so worth it. And yes it was an emotional finish. ”

Ride the North launched in summer 2011 and since then participants have raised an estimated £2 million.

Neil Innes, organiser of Ride the North, said: “Cycling 85 miles a day sounds very daunting to some but building up miles will start to illustrate that the daily distances are achievable. The gym, spin classes, running and walking will all help you get started.

“On the event itself the key message is to give yourself time. It’s not a race, nor an event that wants to put you under pressure.”

Ride the North 2020 will take place on Friday August 28 and Saturday August 29, with the route starting and finishing at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

Ballot entries for the event have now closed but Charlie House has a limited number of charity spaces available for cyclists.

Charlie House hopes to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre in Aberdeen.

A whopping £2.4m of the funds have already been secured through generous supporters.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333 for more information.