Camera equipment stolen from north-east farm in overnight raid

Police are appealing for information after specialist electrical camera equipment was stolen from a north-east farm.

The theft took place at East Mains Farm near Elgin between 11.30pm on Saturday and 8.50am on Sunday.

A number of buildings and vehicles were broken into and specialist electrical camera equipment was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Pirie from Fraserburgh CID said: “Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to the public to report any suspicious activity which may be linked to the theft and to get in touch if anything has been captured on private CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101 or the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.