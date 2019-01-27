North-east camera club nets £4k National Lottery cash

A photography club has been congratulated after it won thousands of pounds of funding.

Craigewan Photographic Club, near Peterhead, will receive £4,000 from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland programme.

The group intends to spend the money on a projector, a new laptop, four new cameras and additional equipment to help attract new, younger members to join the club.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said he was delighted.

He added: “It was fantastic to hear that Craigewan Photographic Club has received £4,000 in funding.

“This sum will make a considerable difference to the group and will allow for a lot more equipment to be purchased.

“Hopefully it will also encourage more people to get involved with the club.

“The National Lottery Awards for All programme has been the source of funding for many good organisations.”

