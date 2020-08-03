Calls to halt ‘heartless’ BT job cuts in Aberdeen

Communications giant BT has been urged to “invest in the city” amid fears more than 100 jobs could go in Aberdeen.

Earlier this month the firm announced it was consulting with staff over plans to close its New Telecom House base in the city centre.

Around 140 jobs are under threat as a result of the proposals, but BT says it will help workers get new roles within the company at other locations – such as Dundee.

However, the company has come under fire for its conduct throughout the process, and MSPs Gillian Martin and Kevin Stewart branded the consultation a “sham” after meeting with bosses.

Now the city’s Liberal Democrat group has stepped in, with an MSP and the party’s leading councillor writing to BT chiefs urging them to think again.

Mike Rumbles MSP said: “It’s astounding that BT would make this announcement at this time, while so many people are feeling uncertain about their livelihoods and the future.

“Over the past few months employees across the country have been successfully working from home using the very technology that BT provides. There is no good reason that a company like BT should not take full advantage of the new opportunities that come from digital communication and allow its staff to continue working from home.”

Ian Yuill, the Liberal Democrat group leader on Aberdeen City Council, added: “The staff at New Telecom House have decades of experience working in telecommunications and there are many high skilled jobs that would be lost to the community if these cuts go ahead. It would be a short-sighted and heartless for BT to throw that all away just because it wants to terminate its lease of the building. Its staff, Aberdeen and the north-east deserve better.

“The digital economy is growing faster than ever before and Aberdeen will continue to be the hub for much of the north of Scotland. BT should embrace that change and invest in the future of the city.”

A BT spokesman said: “We’ve started to consult with a small number of office-based colleagues and unions on the proposed closure of New Telecom House and a small number of other offices in Aberdeen.

“We only use about 10% of New Telecom House and the lease renewal is costly. No decision has been made but if the closure goes ahead as we propose, we’ll look at all options including helping colleagues find roles within BT Group sites, such as Dundee – which we announced as a key location in July. There’s no impact to customers and plans to extend Aberdeen’s full-fibre network are not affected.

“While many of our office-based colleagues have been working from home recently, we know that many of our colleagues want to work in modern, future-fit workspaces.

“We believe working together maintains a great working environment, makes our teams more effective and enables us to work together to solve problems and deliver for customers.

“We are delivering the UK’s largest building improvement programme, which includes our investment in Dundee, where we employ around 1,200 people.”