Calls to halt consultation to dual major north-east road

A campaign group has called for Transport Scotland to halt a consultation to dual a major north-east route.

The government body is currently reviewing options to build a new A96 east of Huntly, with several routes being considered near Inverurie.

A preferred option might not be chosen until next year, as revealed by the Evening Express this month.

A96 Action has urged Transport Scotland to start again and has written to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson.

This is due to the Online Inverurie (OLI) option being dropped by the government body, which would have seen the A96 dualled in its current location.

However, Transport Scotland said it thoroughly investigated the potential option but deemed it wasn’t feasible due to the existing road alignment.

Nine possible routes are being considered but A96 Action says several routes proposed would have a negative environmental impact.

Lorna Anderson, chairwoman of A96 action, said: “Climate change is a serious issue, as recognised by the Scottish Government in their declaration of a climate emergency.

“The discredited and protracted nature of the process, now extended into 2020, serves no useful purpose and simply extends the distress and uncertainty for those affected on the remaining route options.

“Local feeling supports our stance that road safety and efficiency can be improved with less environmental damage, less cost and in a fraction of the time of constructing a 14.5km road to the north and east of Inverurie.

“We have called on Mr Matheson to implement a programme which would both deliver for road users and meet the government’s targets, a win-win for all.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the government was committed to dualling the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, underlining its commitment to connecting Scotland’s cities with a “high quality” transport system that will generate sustainable economic growth.

She said: “As part of this commitment we are progressing the design work for the East of Huntly to Aberdeen stretch of the route.

“Having let local residents see and comment on the initial options last October, we held further engagement events in May for the remaining options being taken forward to the next stage of design and over 1,300 people took the opportunity to come along and view the material with approximately 800 written responses received.

“It is important that we take time to consider all the feedback received, including that from the A96 Action Group, as we take forward the options assessment process.”