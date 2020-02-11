Calls on Labour to ‘back or sack’ nine Aberdeen councillors still suspended after 1,000 days

A senior politician has called for a party leader to “back or sack” nine Aberdeen councillors suspended from Scottish Labour.

Today marks 1,000 days since nine Aberdeen Labour councillors were suspended from the party after they entered into a coalition with the Conservatives to run Aberdeen City Council’s administration after the May 2017 election.

The nine councillors have since stood under an Aberdeen Labour banner.

Scottish Labour has failed to decide whether to kick them out permanently or bring them back into the fold.

The party has also yet to announce what – if any – their punishment should be for defying the national leadership.

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart called on Scottish Labour Richard Leonard to make a decision and labelled him “an embarrassment.”

Scottish Labour said they would not provide a comment as a probe into the matter is yet to conclude, while a spokesman for Aberdeen City Council’s Labour and Conservative administration said Mr Stewart’s comments were an attempt to deflect from the Derek Mackay scandal.

Mr Mackay resigned as Scottish finance secretary last week after it emerged he had been sending text messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Marking the 1,000 days since the suspension, Mr Stewart said: “Mr Leonard is failing in his duties as Labour leader – he is an embarrassment.

“We’ve now reached 1,000 days since these power-hungry councillors were suspended for ditching their principles to team up with the Tories – with no end to this sorry saga in sight.

“Labour might talk a good game on democracy and fighting Tory austerity, but they can’t be taken seriously with top leadership candidates now lending their support to councillors who have propped up this right-wing Tory administration.

“It’s time for action. Will he back or sack these councillors? The people of Aberdeen deserve an answer.”

A Scottish Labour spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on ongoing internal investigations.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council’s Labour and Conservative administration said Scotland had been “rocked” by the incident involving one of Mr Stewart’s colleagues last week.

He said: “It’s no surprise Mr Stewart is looking to deflect the public’s attention.”

The issue has been a running sore for the party, with Labour leadership hopefuls Jackie Baillie and Ian Murray recently calling for the so-called “Aberdeen Nine” to be welcomed back into the party.

Ms Baillie said: “They are implementing Labour policies and I think after three years the suspension should end.

“If I’m successful in my deputy leadership bid (on April 3), I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring these councillors are brought back into the Labour fold.”