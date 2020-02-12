Calls for volunteers to turn out for Aberdeen litter pick

Volunteers turned out in force to clean up along the River Don.

Community CleanUP, which was started by Mike Scotland less than a month ago, has already seen events held across the world aimed at tidying up litter and keeping areas clean.

The group staged its third official event at the Mugiemoss riverside on Saturday.

Volunteers worked for several hours to tidy up the riverside, during which they bagged litter and cleared away plastic tubs, even disposing of a shopping trolley from Tesco.

Mike, who lives in the area, said the idea for the group started just under a month ago.

The 28-year-old added: “I was cleaning up the roadside in the area when I was stopped by a passer-by, who gave me a glove to help me and gave up his time.

“It kind of turned into a movement from there. I started the Facebook page at around 2.30am, and I posted it on LinkedIn.

“It’s gone to Vietnam, Ghana, Dubai, Florida, we’ve had events all over.”

So far, an event has taken place in Vung Tau in Vietnam on February 1, and another at Obomeng Nkawkaw in Ghana on the same day.

Mike said: “We’ve been very fortunate to get help with equipment from businesses and also Aberdeen City Council.

“Saturday was the third official event. We had more than half a tonne collected, and we’ve gathered more than two tonnes from one particular area.

“We want to make an example by doing, we want to get people involved.

“I might have founded it but I’ll be down there picking litter up, and if you keep doing it then other people will join in.”

Mike, who also founded mental health group manUP speakUP, for offshore workers and those in the oil and gas, maritime and energy industries, praised the work carried out by the volunteers.

He said: “They gave up their time on Saturday and put in an incredible amount of effort to remove so much litter to help bring back the beauty down at Mugiemoss Riverside.

“The people who are giving up their time are absolutely incredible. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like, they are out there.

“I’d love to give them the recognition they deserve. It’s been really positive.”

The event will take place every Saturday from 9am until noon at the riverside on Mugiemoss Road in Bucksburn.

For more information on the Community CleanUP initiative, or to get involved, the group can be found on Facebook.

It already has more than 1,100 members.