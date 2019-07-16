Calls for safety rethink after north-east teacher killed in crash

Fresh calls have been made for improved safety measures on a busy road following a spate of crashes.

Several cars have been involved in collisions on the A948 road on the outskirts of Ellon in recent weeks.

In the latest accident a 35-year-old primary school teacher died after her car collided with a pickup truck on Friday afternoon.

Yvonne Lumsden was driving her Volkswagen Polo with her husband Stuart, 33, and their two young daughters in the car when the tragedy happened.

And in May two cars were involved in a collision on the A948 near Knockothie Crescent.

The cause of both accidents is not yet known.

However, Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen has been campaigning for increased safety measures for the past decade due to concerns over the number of junctions as well as speeding drivers.

She said: “This serious accident is a reminder of the dangerous nature of the A948.

“I have emailed the (council) roads manager and the police to seek urgent action.

“Many drivers see a straight stretch of road and think they can just put their foot down without realising there are several road junctions and blind corners along the Ellon section of the A948.”

Mrs Owen said a survey carried out over a week in June 2016 revealed that 3066 vehicles had been driven on the road at speeds of over 60mph.

Ten of those motorists were travelling at speeds of between 85mph and 115mph.

She said she found the statistics “extremely worrying” and was also concerned to find out there had been four accidents on the A948 in recent months.

Mrs Owen said: “I am very disappointed that no measures have even been looked at.

“The time has come for action. The speed limit has to be reviewed and urgently before any further fatalities.

“Speed cameras need to be installed and monitored to keep users of the A948 safe.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin stressed it was important safety measures were considered for roads.

She said: “Safety on our roads is paramount and since becoming an MSP in 2016, it is something I have always been vigilant about ensuring.

“Consideration about reductions in speed along any stretch of road in the north-east is a matter that should be carefully considered and discussed by both the local authority, police and community.”

Police are continuing their investigations into the tragic death of Yvonne Lumsden whose vehicle was involved in a colllision with a white Mitsubishi L200 which was towing a trailer at the time.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone driving with dash-cam footage on the road on Friday to get in touch to help them establish the cause of the tragedy.