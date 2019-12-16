Call for ‘safeguards’ against Aberdeen councillor convicted of sexual assault

The leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Liberal Democrat group has called for “safeguards” to be put in place for council staff and the public when interacting with councillor convicted of sexual assault.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who has resigned from the Conservative party, is facing increasing pressure to resign from the council after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a man.

Liberal Democrat group leader, Ian Yuill, has today called for the council to ensure safeguards are in place for council staff and the public when meeting Mr Donnelly, and has written to chief executive Angela Scott.

Mr Yuill said: “We believe it is untenable that someone convicted of sexual assault remains a councillor.

“Councillor Donnelly should immediately resign from the council.

“If Councillor Donnelly does not resign, it is essential that the council put safeguards in place for staff and members of the public interacting with him.

“I have contacted the council’s chief executive urging that the necessary safeguards are put in place immediately.”

Mr Yuill has already complained about Mr Donnelly’s conduct to the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland.

Mr Donnelly, who was formerly the council’s deputy Lord Provost, was convicted of touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He denied the charge but was convicted following a trial which began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court back in August.

The former Conservative councillor said “no comment” when approached by the Evening Express today.

Aberdeen City Council has also been contacted for comment.