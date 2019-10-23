Calls for road safety improvements in north-east town

A councillor is calling for road safety improvements in a north-east town.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping wants the council to add a filter lane at the junction that connects Watermill Road junction in the town to the B9031 Fraserburgh to Sandhaven road.

He is worried about traffic queueing to go on to the road which is home to an Asda supermarket, a Home Bargains store as well as a garage and two fish factories.

Mr Topping said the problem is for motorists travelling in either direction and he fears the traffic issues may only get worse when a McDonald’s fast food restaurant opens early next year.

He is urging the council to add a filter lane to ease congestion and said there is a “huge need” for his proposed improvement.

The road is part of the main stretch of the route out of Fraserburgh to Banff.

Mr Topping raised the issues at Watermill Road with local authority road chiefs three years ago, but feels he has to again now, before the fast food giant opens its first premises in Fraserburgh in a few months.

He said it is the right time to flag his safety fears to the local authority once again.

Mr Topping said: “If a car is coming from the Sandhaven direction, approaches the junction at Watermill Road and is waiting to turn right, they are stuck there for a while.

“I have suggested a filter lane so any cars wanting to turn left can do so easily, but with Asda, Home Bargains and now with McDonald’s getting the go-ahead for a restaurant to open by spring next year, there will be more and more traffic.

“There is a huge need for a slip lane and what I have asked about is the possibility for traffic lights.

“There is also the petrol station and two fish factories with lots of lorries, so traffic congestion will gradually get worse.

“I first raised this about three years ago but the roads department have said in the past that it wasn’t a priority.

“But time has moved on, and with new shops as I have mentioned making the junction a lot busier, it will only get worse.

“I have asked the council to look at this again.”

An Aberdeenshire spokesman said they would carry out a review of the junction to work out if a formal assessment was needed.

He said: “We note the concerns raised by Councillor Topping and the situation will be reviewed to determine whether a formal assessment is required at the junction.”

Council bosses approved plans for McDonald’s next to Asda on Watermill Road in the summer.

Boses at the chain previously said 65 jobs would be created and it would be a significant investment.