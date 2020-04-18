Calls for restoration of full postal services in north-east town after branch closure due to pandemic

Calls have been made for the Post Office to restore full services to Stonehaven after it closed a branch earlier this month due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the month the post office in the Keystores shop on Allardice Street shut, leaving residents only one local post office, the smaller Arduthie branch inside the Co-op shop and petrol station on Kirkton Road.

Residents closer to the seaside have a lengthy uphill journey to access the sub post office, or face travelling miles to Portlethen or Inverbervie to access their post offices, which offer a wider range of services.

Stonehaven councillors Sarah Dickinson and Dennis Robertson have now written to Post Office Ltd, making the case for bringing back full post office services in Stonehaven.

It is not known when the branch on Allardice Street will reopen.

