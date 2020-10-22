Calls for preventative action as Ellon community bands together through flood devastation

Homes were flooded, roads were closed and a golf course left like a “boating lake” after heavy rain hit the north-east.

Flood groups set up in the aftermath of Storm Frank in 2016 sprang into action as torrential rain caused chaos in Ellon – with some residents being forced to flee their homes at 4.30am.

Calls have now been made for Aberdeenshire Council to do more to protect the town from future flash floods, which many described as the worst they could remember.