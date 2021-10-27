Calls for mud to be removed from north-east roads

Farmers and other heavy plant operators are being urged to do their bit to help keep the roads safe this winter.

NFU Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council are calling for drivers to either remove mud from the road, or ensure their vehicles are clean before they drive on the carriageways.

Both organisations recongise it is inevitable mud will spread as farmers and HGV drivers move from fields to roads, but combined with poor weather this can create slippery roads.

Philip McKay, head of roads for the council, said: “We fully appreciate that most farmers and commercial operators take steps to ensure any mud being taken onto our road network is cleaned up as quickly as possible, but we continue to get reports of incidents where that course of action is not being undertaken.

“I would encourage all drivers and operators to do everything possible to prevent mud being deposited on our roads, preferably cleaning mud from vehicles – as far as that’s possible to do – before they are taken onto the road.”

Clear mud as soon as possible

All drivers and operators are being asked to clean up and remove any mud off the roads as soon as they can and are reminded that not doing so is an offence under the Roads (Scotland) Act.

Although warning signs will alert other drivers to the road conditions, they cannot be used as an excuse to leave the mud lying for a long time – or to remove liability if an incident occurs.

Jamie Smart, transport advisor for NFU Scotland, added: “It is illegal to deposit mud on a public road, and any farmer or contractor should clear any such mud as soon as reasonably possible.

“Where operations are likely to cause mud to be deposited a plan to clear the road must be put into place, including warning signage and using the appropriate machinery.

“If contractors are being used it is important to agree in advance who is responsible for putting these measures in place.”