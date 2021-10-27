Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Calls for mud to be removed from north-east roads

By Ellie Milne
27/10/2021, 2:29 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 2:37 pm
NUF Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council are calling for mud to be removed from north-east roads

Farmers and other heavy plant operators are being urged to do their bit to help keep the roads safe this winter.

NFU Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council are calling for drivers to either remove mud from the road, or ensure their vehicles are clean before they drive on the carriageways.

Both organisations recongise it is inevitable mud will spread as farmers and HGV drivers move from fields to roads, but combined with poor weather this can create slippery roads.

Philip McKay, head of roads for the council, said: “We fully appreciate that most farmers and commercial operators take steps to ensure any mud being taken onto our road network is cleaned up as quickly as possible, but we continue to get reports of incidents where that course of action is not being undertaken.

“I would encourage all drivers and operators to do everything possible to prevent mud being deposited on our roads, preferably cleaning mud from vehicles – as far as that’s possible to do – before they are taken onto the road.”

Mud on the roads is a serious hazard to motorists. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Clear mud as soon as possible

All drivers and operators are being asked to clean up and remove any mud off the roads as soon as they can and are reminded that not doing so is an offence under the Roads (Scotland) Act.

Although warning signs will alert other drivers to the road conditions, they cannot be used as an excuse to leave the mud lying for a long time – or to remove liability if an incident occurs.

Jamie Smart, transport advisor for NFU Scotland, added: “It is illegal to deposit mud on a public road, and any farmer or contractor should clear any such mud as soon as reasonably possible.

“Where operations are likely to cause mud to be deposited a plan to clear the road must be put into place, including warning signage and using the appropriate machinery.

“If contractors are being used it is important to agree in advance who is responsible for putting these measures in place.”