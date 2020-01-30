Calls for more deer to be culled in north-east

New measures have been recommended in a report to help curb the number of wild deer in Scotland.

The Scottish Government launched an independent review after concluding “significant issues” remained over the management of the mammals in the wild.

The review found fallow deer were now “comparatively tolerant” of people and are coming into towns, “causing damage in local gardens”.

The report says there has been the emergence of a new population in the northern side of Aberdeen, with fallow deer now roaming about in Seaton Park.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Deer Working Group called for more deer to be culled to reduce the risk of people contracting Lyme disease after coming into contact with ticks from deer.

The authors also recommended the removal of a ban on night shoots to help reduce the chance of wounding animals.