Calls for more CCTV cameras on Aberdeen street

Calls have been made for more CCTV cameras to be installed on a busy Aberdeen city centre street to help fight crime in the area.

Police plan to step up patrols of George Street on Monday and Wednesday afternoons following a successful trial.

But an officer highlighted at a community council meeting on Tuesday that additional surveillance cameras would help police catch more criminals.

Residents have been complaining about problems involving illegal drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Andrew MacLeod, chairman of George Street community council, told the meeting that an increase of CCTV cameras would be beneficial to those who live and work in the area.

He said: “We have been calling for this for years since CCTV was installed on Union Street.

“Anything that makes police jobs easier is a great thing. It will help make the area safer for those walking home at night and it will be a deterrent for those who do commit crime.

“It has been made clear that CCTV is not part of the council’s spending. It would save money in the long run.

“Drug dealers are not welcome in our community and we want the police to remove them from the streets. We want a bright and vibrant city centre.”

During the meeting, drug crime was highlighted as a problem with police appealing for members of the public to report any crime.

A community police officer told the council that “for a busy area, George Street is surprisingly lacking in CCTV and it would help us make arrests”.

It was also highlighted that residents and victims would only need to flag up the date and location of a crime to help authorities track down the incident on recorded footage.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We continue to work with partnership agencies to prevent and detect crime and ensure ongoing improvements to communities to help make the city a pleasant environment for everyone to live and work in.”