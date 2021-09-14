Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Calls for Moray Council to step in amid increasing Garmouth flood concerns

By David Mackay
14/09/2021, 3:41 pm Updated: 14/09/2021, 4:11 pm
Flooding at the village hall in Garmouth in February 2021. Photo: DCT Media
Moray Council is being urged to take action amid increasing concerns about flooding at a Speyside village.

Dangers from rising water levels have been reported more often in Garmouth since the beginning of the year.

Now opposition councillors are urging Moray Council to draw up a report with potential solutions and cost estimates to reduce the risk.

What is the flooding risk in Garmouth?

Garmouth has historically been at risk of flooding from the River Spey.

However, concerns have grown since the beginning of the year that the number of worrying instances is increasing.

Erosion on river banks upstream of the village is believed to have made it easier for water to pour over fields towards homes.

A survey from Sepa has estimated there are currently about 80 residents spread across 50 homes at risk of flooding.

However, that is estimated to grow to about 60 homes over the next 60 years due to climate change.

Moray Council has already commissioned a report to examine the issue, which is yet to be published.

What is happening now?

Opposition Conservative councillors are tabling proposals at Wednesday’s full council meeting about the issue.

The group want local authority officials to work with village groups and land owners about possible solutions with estimated costs.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead wrote to the council in January to press the need of an investigation to understand the changing river.

Flooding overwhelmed the village golf course in December 2020. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The latest proposals will be debated by all councillors before a decision is taken.

Conservative group leader Tim Eagle said: “Flooding is something that everyone across Moray is well aware of, indeed it is not that long ago that signs erected on the A96 promoted the fact that £86 million pounds had been spent on a flood alleviation scheme in Elgin.

“The community works being suggested here at a total of £82,000 would be 0.01% the cost of the Elgin scheme, a small price to protect the home and business owners of Garmouth.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “The local community has been very active behind the scenes, getting their own studies completed, obtaining drone equipment to monitor the river course and engaging with all agencies to seek cooperation in producing a plan to move the issue forward.

“The council have got to make a decision to help or not, I firmly believe we should.”