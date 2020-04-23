Calls for live public access to Aberdeen council meetings during coronavirus lockdown

Opposition councillors in Aberdeen have called for live local authority committee meetings to be made available to the press and public.

The Liberal Democrat group has called for live online access to meetings during lockdown.

Most meetings have been suspended until August, but the council’s urgent business committee, licensing committee and planning committee will continue to meet when required.

At the moment, Aberdeen City Council is proposing to record meetings and make the footage available after it has ended.

However, Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill has written to the council’s chief executive Angela Scott demanding a rethink – and called on other group leaders to back his position.

He said: “Public and media access to council meetings is a vital part of our democracy. The Liberal Democrats believe this must be maintained – even in the current exceptional circumstances.

“The technology to live broadcast an online meeting is not difficult or expensive. At the most basic, this could involve just pointing a camera at a screen displaying the virtual meeting and broadcasting that.

“I would hope that every single political party, and every single councillor, would support providing live online access to council committee meetings. The public and media have a right to see and hear what is happening as it happens.”

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll has backed Mr Yuill’s demands.

He said: “I believe the meetings should be streamed live in the interest of openness, democracy and transparency.

“It is totally unacceptable for the public and press not to be able to scrutinise councillors’ decisions on the day.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

