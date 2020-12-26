Calls for investigation into car park ‘anomaly’ after tenants foot bill

A city councillor has raised questions over an “anomaly” which means a public car park is paid for out of tenants’ pockets.

Byron Square in Northfield is used for parking by several businesses and community organisations, as well as council tenants – but local councillor Jackie Dunbar only recently discovered its repairs are funded by the council’s housing revenue account.

Now she has called for the council to ensure the car park’s upkeep is paid for out of the correct account to ensure residents are not left out of pocket.

“Byron Square is the only car park in Aberdeen, as far as I am aware, which is freely used by the public but is maintained out of the housing revenue account,” Ms Dunbar said.

“If it was for residents’ use only that would be fine and they would pay for the upkeep – but it’s used by people going to the shops, the church and everything else.

“I am in no way wanting it to be a car park for tenants only, but it is grossly unfair to think money which is supposed to be spent on improving their homes is instead paying for the upkeep of a public car park.”

Ms Dunbar added she has always had issues when it came to getting work done on the car park – and has now found out residents could have been paying for decades.

Now she wants the situation to be rectified as she fears the site is in need of a major overhaul – and does not want tenants to have to foot the bill.

“I have been a councillor for 13 years and I could never understand why it always took so long for repairs to get done at Byron Square,” she said.

“Last time it took over a year to get potholes filled, and I could never understand why because it seemed to be fairly simple. But the last time I tried to get it fixed, officers told me it wasn’t the council’s.

“That’s because it is in this strange situation of being attached to the housing revenue account.

“When officers investigated they told me they reckon it goes back to the days of the old Grampian Regional Council.”

“The surface is showing a lot of wear and tear, and enough is enough,” she added.

“It needs a full resurface – but there’s no way the housing revenue account could justify paying for that because it would cost tens of thousands of pounds.

“Tenants should not have to be paying for that when it is a car park that is used by everyone.”

A report on the issue will go before the council’s city growth and resources committee in the new year.