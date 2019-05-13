Calls for increased security at derelict buildings after Victoria Road School fire

The leader of a conservation project has urged Aberdeen’s city leaders to enhance security at derlict buildings following a fire at a historic school.

Flames ripped through Victoria Road School in Torry on Friday.

Gavin Esslemont, chairman of the Save Westburn House Action Group, has urged Aberdeen City Council to make security “paramount”.

He fears a similar fate could await buildings including Westburn House if action is not taken.

He said: “Security should be paramount, and the council should be spending money on making sure buildings are secure.

“I think we should be doing whatever we can to save these granite buildings, which are part of Aberdeen’s heritage.”

A council spokesman said: “We undertake a review of each property asset when it becomes vacant, and appropriate measures are put in place to secure and monitor the property in line with advice from our insurance company, and when appropriate, police and fire services.”