Calls for ‘hero’ off-duty conductor to receive Pride of Britain award after courageous efforts during Stonehaven train tragedy

North-east residents have banded together to nominate a heroic conductor for a prestigious award.

Nicola Whyte, from Huntly, was travelling on the 6.38am service when it derailed on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old off-duty conductor, despite being injured in the crash, managed to walk three miles to raise the alarm with emergency services.

At the time, Huntly councillor Gwyneth Petrie said: “Being on that train must have been horrific – it’s unimaginable – and yet Nicola overcame that, and her injuries, to ensure she could make that call for help.

“She is a hero – her actions on that day saved others, and her bravery is to be commended. I am truly proud to call her a friend.”

Now, people from across the north-east have come together in the hopes of having Ms Whyte’s actions recognised on the big stage.

We’re all feeling a lot of love in Huntly for local hero, Nicola Whyte. What an extraordinary act of bravery. https://t.co/kJ1t5IEH2w — Orb's Bookshop (@OrbBookshop) August 14, 2020

She has been nominated in the Pride of Britain awards – in the ‘outstanding bravery’ category which recognises adults who risk their own safety to help others in danger.

The ceremony takes place every year and highlights a range of inspirational people who make a difference to their communities.

The Pride of Britain nomination link has been shared across social media.

On Facebook, a railway worker wrote: “Nicola is a colleague of mine and her bravery is second to none, she did everything the rule book tells us to do 100%.

“To suffer that horrendous crash then have the ability to walk a railway line in that horrible weather to raise the alarm makes her a hero in my eyes.”

https://t.co/ejMX4eAj6I May I suggest that Nicola Whyte, the off-duty guard who walked a mile to raise the alarm after the #StonehavenDerailment, is worthy of recognition? — Driver H. Potter (@DriverPotter) August 15, 2020

Others who shared the post added phrases such as “not all heroes wear capes” and “your bravery is outstanding”.

Last week, Ms Whyte’s sister Gemma posted on Facebook about the family’s pride in her actions.

She said: “My heart goes out to all crew and passengers involved in the major incident. It’s absolutely heartbreaking for all involved and it’s such a difficult time for us all.

“I am however a very proud sister of Nicola for walking three miles with injuries to get help for everyone.”

