Calls for government support as Aberdeen airport security jobs at risk

A union has called for government support to help save jobs under threat at a security firm at Aberdeen International Airport.

Unite the union has reacted to proposals from ICTS Security at the airport to cut up to 34 jobs.

The union has pledged to do all it can to stave off compulsory redundancies and called for government support to protect the aviation industry.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The proposal by ICTS Security to cut its workforce by up to 34 jobs at Aberdeen Airport is another devastating blow to the nation’s civil aviation industry.

“Unite is working hard to bring forward proposals which will mitigate any compulsory redundancies and we are doing everything possible. But the reality is we need government support to achieve this.

“We are faced with more than 100 jobs being lost at Aberdeen Airport, and thousands more across Scotland, which is why we need targeted support or as we have repeatedly stated Scotland’s civil aviation industry is on the brink of collapse.”

Unite is also running a “Save Scotland’s Airports” campaign following a Fraser of Allander report conducted on behalf of the union, which estimated 2,330 direct and indirect job losses in civil aviation with an overall economic loss of around £140m to the Scottish economy after accounting for knock-on effects.

Companies and airlines operating in and from Aberdeen Airport have various redundancy consultations underway which Unite is directly involved in threatening more than 100 jobs.

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “Government really needs to step in to support airport jobs across the country, with 100 jobs already under threat here in Aberdeen.

“Air travel may be a matter of choice in some places, but for Aberdeen and the north of Scotland air links are absolutely essential to our wider economy.

“We need the Scottish and UK Governments to step up to the plate and get behind our airports. If they don’t, jobs will be lost at the airport now and in the wider economy in the months ahead.”

Although the security jobs at risk are based at the airport in Aberdeen, they are not employed by the airport but by a separate firm.

A spokesperson for AGS Airports said: “The news from ICTS is yet another stark reminder of the huge challenges facing the aviation sector.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on every aspect of our industry and this is evident in the thousands of jobs already lost and the many more that remain at risk.

“Airports and airlines throughout the UK have experienced a complete collapse in passenger demand and it is for this reason we have been calling for sector-support support.”

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “I am very saddened to hear of these proposed job losses and my thoughts are with the people affected, and their families.

“This has been a hugely challenging time for the aviation industry right across the world. In order to support the sector the Scottish Government has provided business rates relief for aviation, airports and ground handling service providers – something not available in England and Wales.

“We are also engaging with Scottish airports to help them rebuild connectivity for business and tourism and win back routes that have been suspended. Restoring connectivity to the levels we enjoyed in 2019 will take time but we will do all we can help airports rebuild connectivity and return to growth.

“Our immediate priority is to provide assistance to anyone who loses their job. Our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative offers skills development and employability support, helping to minimise the time people ‎affected by redundancy are out of work.”

ICTS Security was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of writing.