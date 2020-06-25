Calls for government intervention after baggage firm cuts put Aberdeen jobs at risk

Calls have been made for the government to step in after a baggage handling firm announced plans to cut more than half its workforce, putting up to 70 jobs in Aberdeen at risk.

Swissport revealed its intention to shed 53% of employees to safeguard the company’s future as it struggles to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of the news, which could effect up to 70 staff at Aberdeen International Airport, and hundreds more across Scotland, calls have been made for the UK Government o step in and provide support.

In a company memo yesterday, Swissport Western Europe CEO Jason Holt said: “Today I must share some unwelcome news with you. We are today taking steps to reduce the size of Swissport’s workforce.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, and I know it will be immeasurably harder for those who will eventually be leaving the company. But we must do it, if we are to continue operating and protect as many livelihoods as possible in the long run.”

He added: “It’s true that we’ve seen tough times before – volcanic cloud, 9/11, the financial crisis – and we’ve weathered these. But this time it’s different. We have never seen anything like Covid-19 in our lifetimes.

“We are now facing a long period of uncertainty and reduced flight numbers, along with significant changes taking place to the way people travel and the way goods move around the world. There is no escaping the fact that the industry is now smaller than it was, and it will remain so for some time to come.

“As a result, our revenue is forecasted to be almost 50% lower than last year. Hence, we must adapt by reducing the size of Swissport’s workforce if we’re going to survive as a company.”

A spokesman for AGS Airports said: “This is a devastating blow for all those affected and it highlights the very real challenges facing the aviation sector as a whole.

“It’s for this reason we’re calling on the UK Government to provide specific support for our sector beyond October and the end of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.”

Union Unite Scotland branded the news “absolutely devastating”.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The announcement by Swissport is absolutely devastating news with more than 800 jobs being potentially lost at all three major Scottish airports.

“We are now witnessing the domino effect cascading throughout the civil aviation industry from cabin crew to airport workers through to baggage handlers and security staff.

“The industry is so integrated that if one domino falls – they all do. It’s an imperative that the Scottish and UK Governments bring forward a tailored supportive package for the industry because if we don’t then thousands of jobs will be lost and when we come out of lockdown there will be no workers in any major Scottish airports left to support the industry getting back off the ground.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason said: “Aberdeen Airport and all of the staff who work there for companies such as Swissport have been left in a truly awful situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The airport and companies which work out of there have been completely decimated by the pandemic.

“My thoughts go out to all the hard-working staff at Swissport who have been affected by these terrible circumstances through no fault of their own.

“It’s vital support is available to those who have been made redundant in trying to find alternative employment – these people must be at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s recovery plan.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This is a really serious blow, above all for the dozens of families directly affected by job cuts but also for Aberdeen Airport itself and the economy of the north-east.

“We need a thriving and successful airport in Aberdeen to connect us to the wider world. Baggage handling is an absolutely vital part of the service the airport provides. I support Unite the union’s call for the Government to step in to help protect these jobs and to back Scotland’s airports.”

Mike Rumbles, Liberal Democrat MSP for the north-east said: “The announcement from Swissport will be extremely upsetting for families who are already under a lot of pressure in the north-east.

“The furlough scheme has now been extended until October so there is no need for Swissport go ahead with this drastic action before both the UK and Scottish governments have had an opportunity to investigate the options.”

Kevin Stewart MSP said: “This is deeply worrying news for staff in Aberdeen and I back Unite in their calls for the UK Government to intervene – we need the UK Government to announce sectoral support for the aviation industry ASAP or the job losses will continue to mount.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are monitoring developments at Swissport and recognise that this is a worrying time for everyone involved. We stand ready to assist Scottish-based staff affected.

“The Aerospace Response Group, which is chaired by the Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, has been convened to bring together a group from across industry and trades unions with the aim of safeguarding jobs and preserving aerospace manufacturing, research and development in Scotland.

“While we acknowledge the links between aviation and aerospace, broadening the group’s scope would mean losing its ability to focus clearly on specific solutions for aerospace – as key policy levers for aviation currently rest with the UK Government.

“We have a strong track record of working with Scotland’s airports to enhance connectivity. That work is continuing and we are working closely with Edinburgh Airport and AGS Airports to rebuild connectivity to help get back to 2019 levels as quickly as possible.”