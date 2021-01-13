Calls for financial support after Shell announces hundreds of jobs to go in north-east

Show Links
News / Local / DONE Energy giant announces hundreds of job cuts in north-east

by Jamie Hall
13/01/2021, 10:20 am
© SuppliedAround 330 jobs in the north-east will go over the next two years.
Energy giant Shell has announced hundreds of jobs will go in the north-east as part of “global restructuring”.

The firm revealed a total of 330 North Sea-related roles are to come to an end over the next few years, with the majority of those in Aberdeen and St Fergus.

Most of the roles are office-based and are connected to projects which are approaching their conclusion.

