Calls for cycle path on Aberdeen’s King Street

A competition to design a bike path for a major Aberdeen street has been launched by a city group.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum began the new campaign for King Street, with the hope of hearing ideas from people all over the world.

Designs for a segregated bike path are being sought, which would see a separate lane created for cyclists, with a barrier between traffic.

Currently there are sections of specific lanes on the busy street, however they are often shared with buses, as is the case on Union Street.

Campaigns and community secretary for Aberdeen Cycle Forum Rachel Martin said: “We would love to see King Street transformed into a great place to cycle.

“We recognise that designing something is quite challenging so we thought we would open it up to get inspiration from all over the world.”

Ideally, the bike path would run the entire length of King Street from the Seaton area up to the Castlegate.

From there, it would join the proposed bike path on Union Street, which would run up until Holburn Street.

In future, it is hoped it could also link to Bridge of Don.

Rachel said: “At a minimum, it would run at least from the university to Castlegate which would join the Union Street path and go all the way to Holburn Street.

“From there, it’s a little way from the Deeside Way, so we’d like to join them all up.

“It’s not continuous on King Street and there’s buses. It’s the same problem we have on Union Street.

“I have cycled down King Street before and it’s pretty scary.

“We would like to see a segregated bike path, with a barrier between the path and cars.”

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum recognises the difficulties that lie in designing a path for King Street, which involves several busy junctions and a roundabout.

Part of the design process will also see residents and other interested parties decide if an appropriate solution would include paths on both sides of the road or two-sided on one side of the road.

Rachel said: “There’s lots of options. We want to bring more to the table. There’ll be people who live in a city where they’ve had similar challenges and will be able to share ideas.”

It is thought the new infrastructure would make the city more attractive to students and university staff, helping to attract both groups in the long term.

The winning designs will be showcased on the Aberdeen Cycle Forum website as well as being submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

There will be a prize for each category, with the winner aged under 12 receiving a £25 voucher, those between 13 and 17 years old will get a £50 voucher and adults over the age of 17 will receive a £100 voucher.

The prizes for the competition have been donated by Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative, where the prizes can be redeemed.

Aberdeen Cycle Forum also held a petition earlier this year to see a segregated bike path created on Union Street.

The petition will be reviewed as part of Aberdeen City Council’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP).

To take part in the competition, visit https://kingstreet.awardsplatform.com