Calls for council chief executive to deal direct with UK Government to secure better funding deal for Aberdeen

A motion asking Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive to deal with the UK Government directly over funding – arguing for a better deal for Aberdeen as it has consistently received a low level in funding.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden hopes to bypass Scottish ministers to boost Town House coffers and asked fellow councillors to back his bid to approach Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and council funding body Cosla about how the city is funded – with the hope money can be made directly to the local authority to help boost the level of funding received.

Two amendments were brought forward to his motion by Councillor Ian Yuill of the Liberal Democrats and Councillor Alex Nicoll of SNP, and a debate on devolution was also sparked in the chamber, however, Mr Lumsden denied it was an attack on devolution.

His motion was carried.

He said: “We’re the lowest funded council in Scotland, or the second lowest council in Scotland, and I’m fed with the way local government is seen as an easy target by the Scottish Government when it comes to setting our budget.

“As a council, we should be investigating any potential way of increasing our funding and making sure we are looking for any pot of cash out there that we can possibly get our hands on.”

Calls were also made for further clarity in funding after a motion was brought by Councillor Marie Boulton, noting that Aberdeen Art Gallery was a winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020.

In discussing the motion, an amendment was put forward by the SNP opposition, calling for further transparency on the costing of the gallery, after it was reported it could cost as much as £48 million.

Councillor Michael Hutchison said: “The Art Fund Museum of the Year award is a prestigious prize, and I think we all welcome it coming to our city.

“It concerned me to read in the Evening Express recently that Councillor Malik has put a £48m price tag on the Art Gallery.

“I think it’s important to get a report so we can find out the final cost of the art gallery redevelopment so that we can find out how much of that cost is going to fall on our heads, and how we are going to cover the costs of that shortfall. In around three months time we’ll be meeting again to set a new budget, and there’s the likelihood we’re going to have to make some incredibly difficult decisions at that meeting.

“If the costs for the art gallery have increased to the extent the report suggests, and there’s no options to bring funds in for it, it’s going to make it a bit more difficult.”

However, the amendment was not carried.

The meeting was concluded after almost six hours in the chamber, with two items on the agenda not discussed – including Councillor Ian Yuill’s motion that the local authority look into a feasibility study of finding out how much it would cost to look at Aberdeen’s links with slavery and to put information plaques in these places.

Also postponed was Mr Lumsden’s motion on the woodies play area in Broomhill Road, which instructed the chief officer to investigate the possibility of the council to take possession of the site and bring it into wider community and school use.