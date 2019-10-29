Call for better treatment for north-east Travellers following claims of challenges reaching community

A social justice advocate has called for better treatment of the Traveller community following claims made by one of the north-east’s most senior firefighters.

At Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee earlier this month, area commander Bruce Farquharson admitted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service faces challenges reaching out to Travellers.

Despite having staff dedicated to liaising with the most challenging communities, Mr Farquharson said they still faced obstacles.

But Davie Donaldson, a campaigner for Travellers’ rights, insisted the community is willing to engage with public services.

He said: “Travellers are not hard to reach, as is so often claimed by services, rather they are seldom heard.

“The bottom line is our public services do a fantastic job, but it’s their duty to ensure all communities are heard – this process is about equity.

“We have seen tragic deaths of Travellers in fires; this is often down to the low standard of public accommodation.

“Our conversation isn’t just about engagement – it’s about how we treat Travellers in our communities.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

During the public protection committee meeting, Mr Farquharson admitted there is an increased risk of fire within camping and caravan sites – raising the need for engagement with the Travelling community.

And he insisted the service was doing everything possible to improve lines of communication.

Mr Farquharson said: “We are committed to keeping everyone safe, regardless of where they live.

“We welcome any opportunity to engage with the Traveller community to better understand their situation and needs, and to provide vital fire safety advice.”

Councillor Lesley Dunbar earlier said the city council would do all it could to assist.

She added: “It seems to be part of an ongoing set of challenges.

“If we can assist in any way we will endeavour to do that.”