Calls for Aberdeen City Council to demolish fire-hit sports pavilion

Aberdeen chiefs have been urged to demolish a fire-hit sports pavilion following fresh fears over its safety.

Councillor Ian Yuill asked Aberdeen City Council to demolish Kaimhill Sport Centre if an investigation found it was unsafe following last month’s blaze.

Since then the pavilion has been found to be dangerous and Mr Yuill was told it would be demolished by September 23.

That date has now passed and work is yet to begin.

Today the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor, pictured, repeated his calls for the structure to be flattened as reports mount that young people are going in and out of the damaged building.

Mr Yuill said: “The building is currently a concern for residents and I have been told by people in the area that there have been young people using the building occasionally since the fire.

“The simple fact is it is not safe at all and needs to be demolished. It was inspected after the fire, and after that I was advised it would be torn down.”

He added that he was concerned by the delay in tearing down the building.

He said: “There is no point in saving it. It was going to be demolished anyway and it is important to ensure the area is as safe as possible.

“It is a bit concerning that, so far, the demolition work has not yet started.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed it still intends to demolish the building.

However, bosses are still in the process of establishing the cost of the work. But the spokesman said he would continue to patrol the site to ensure it is kept safe and secure.

He said: “Our intention is to demolish the building at Kaimhill Sports Centre and we are currently in the process of determining costs.

“In the meantime, the property is being secured and will be inspected on a regular basis to ensure safety.”