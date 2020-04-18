Calling all north-east residents: Can you help make scrub bags for nurses, doctors and paramedics?

Organisers of a north-east group aimed at providing nurses, doctors and paramedics with scrub bags are on the lookout for volunteers.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Scrub Bag Run are urging members of the public to create their own scrub bags, which can be dropped off at collection points across the city and shire.

The bags will be used by nursing staff after the end of their shifts.

Supporting NHS frontline staff in Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire working with Covid-19We are looking for volunteers to make… Posted by Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Scrub Bag Run on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

They must be made with a clean cotton or polyester material, while the drawstring can be made from the same material as the bag.

A number of people have got involved and produced bags using table cloths, pillow slips and old duvet covers.

Drop off points are currently based in Alford, Westhill, Bucksburn, Stonehaven, Fraserburgh and Banchory, with more to be added.

For more information contact the group organisers on 07792 026 927 or 07761 933 493.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day