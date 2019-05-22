Calling all north-east residents … Can you give a hen a home?

Hen rehoming days will take place in the north-east next month.

The British Hen Welfare Trust hopes to save more than 14,000 birds over the summer months and is appealing for people to sign up to adopt a hen.

Around 1,500 birds are looking for new homes in Scotland, with rehoming days in Stonehaven and Huntly organised for June.

Scotland volunteer Mary Moore said: “Our team is delighted to be part of this record-breaking effort, and, with any luck, come July there will be thousands more hens enjoying the summer sunshine on their wings.

“We’ve got 1,500 hens looking for homes in Scotland in June so please get in touch if you can help.”

Rehoming sessions will take place on June 1 in Stonehaven, and June 2 in Huntly.