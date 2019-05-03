Callers to Aberdeen box office sworn at in automated message

People phoning the Aberdeen Performing Arts box office today were met with a four-letter expletive telling them to go away.

Aberdeen Performing Arts has said it was aware of the incident and is investigating.

The automated message telling people to “f*** off” was played to unsuspecting callers phoning the main switchboard.

It has since been changed to tell callers that the box office is now closed.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “We’re aware of the situation and are investigating.”