Call to volunteers to help with north-east gala

Organisers of a summer gala have urged more people to join their committee ahead of this year’s event.

Dedicated committee members have been busy getting ready for the Portlethen Gala.

However, the annual gala had previously been at risk of not going ahead due to a lack of volunteers to join the committee.

Darren Robertson has volunteered to help organise the gala this year. He said: “We’ve had the same problem that we’ve had in previous years in struggling to get volunteers.

“It was around February we were able to get our group organised and pull it out of the bag so the gala can go ahead.

“We have to do it so far in advance so we can book attractions like bouncy castles and stalls.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It was close to being cancelled this year.”

Stalls and attractions for all ages will be on offer at the event tomorrow.

Bouncy castles and a laser tag arena will also be on offer at Portlethen Academy.

Anyone looking for further information can contact the gala on portlethengala2019@hotmail.com