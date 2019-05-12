Call to tell precious stories of north-east’s history

North-east residents are being asked to share their family memories, letters, photos and documents and tell the stories behind them.

It is part of a project by Live Life Aberdeenshire called Precious Things Precious Stories and will include a series of events taking place at libraries.

The project aims to capture the oral history of Aberdeenshire and the stories shared will be stored online alongside photographs of the objects.

Councillor Anne Stirling of Aberdeenshire’s communities committee said: “We are looking for everyday objects for this unique project – those that are precious and important to the individual contributor but not necessarily financially valuable.

“We hope to demonstrate these objects and stories are vital to our shared cultural experience in Aberdeenshire and that by digitising, preserving, and providing a platform to share them, we are supporting people to value and take pride in their own histories and the communities in which they live.”

Slots are available on Saturday at Banchory Library, Garioch Heritage Society next Tuesday, Peterhead Library on May 21 and Huntly Library on June 1. Book on 01467 532929, email: libraries@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or visit www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk.