Call to stop fly-tipping after mess left in north-east

A series of fly-tipping incidents have caused an “unsightly” mess at a north-east beauty spot.

Bennachie Community Council (BCC) has highlighted instances where rubbish has been dumped at scenic locations.

Toys, wooden pallets, tyres, electrical equipment and black bags were left in the wooded area outside Chapel of Garioch.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, items suspected to have been covered in asbestos were dumped beside Oyne, and are thought to have been there since before Christmas.

It has led to Bennachie representatives urging individuals around Aberdeenshire to think before they dispose of their rubbish.

A statement released by BCC said: “Bennachie Community Council has become aware of an increase in local incidents of fly-tipping within the area, most recently outside Chapel of Garioch and beside Oyne.

“Individuals within the community have reported these incidents directly to Aberdeenshire Council (via REPORT IT) and have made BCC aware.

“Fly-tipping is not only unsightly and detrimental to the environment, but also a criminal offence.

“If you see, or come across any incidents of fly-tipping in the local area, can we please encourage you to report this directly to environmental services at Aberdeenshire Council through their REPORT IT system.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In 2019, Aberdeenshire Council dealt with 700 incidents of fly-tipping which meant their waste management team were kept busy dealing with the aftermath instead of focusing on other jobs.

It also meant they had to spend vital funds on clean-up operations.

Katie Murray, communities and place manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime. We all lose through the continuing and devastating impact on the environment, as well as increased costs of cleaning up. Sadly, it demonstrates how far we have yet to go before everyone realises that we need to take responsibility.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We would like to thank Bennachie Community Council for making us aware of the unsightly fly-tipping. We are currently investigating and will remove it as soon as practicable.

“Fly-tipping is a blight to the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside. We would encourage anyone who is aware of fly-tipping to report it either on our website or by phone.”